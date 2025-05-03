ASAP Nast Drops His Long-Awaited Comeback Single "No Hammer"

Though he has not been an active rapper in years, it would be impossible to tell the story of the rise of ASAP Mob without mentioning ASAP Nast. Nast is a founding member of the Mob and the cousin of Rocky. Of course, Rocky has since become one of the foremost rappers in the game today. But Nast always had his eye on other ventures, namely in fashion. He's collaborated with Reebok and Converse. He also modeled for Yohji Yamamoto and Supreme. His musical output slowed down so dramatically that his last new single released in April 2020. But after five years away, he is back with "No Hammer," a great new single that feels like a bit of a throwback to the old New York City.

"No Hammer" feels like the 1990s. The beat sounds like it's straight out of that era. Nast even opens the song by calling himself "90s era Nasty." It's clear from the beginning that he's trying to throw it back to that time period, and it works. ASAP Nast sounds at home over the beat, rhyming like he hasn't lost a step. He flexes about what he's been up to in his time away from rapping. He also takes shots at the people who spent the last several years begging him to drop new music in a fiery second verse. Whether this is something ASAP Nast did just to show people he still has it or if he plans on dropping a new project remains to be seen. But "No Hammer" is a strong return for someone who helped pioneer the 2010s New York sound.

ASAP Nast - "No Hammer"

