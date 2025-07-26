Jorja Smith Just Wants To Be "With You" On New Single

Jorja Smith is playing with a lot of garage influences these days, and she sounds amazing over this style of production.

Jorja Smith hopefully has a new album on the way, because her recent singles have been nothing short of sweet, addictive, and joyous. After the bassline jam "The Way I Love You," she's diving further into UK garage and genre-adjacent influences with the new single "With You."

The "Crush" artist recently spoke to BBC Radio 1 about this new track, according to PM Studio. "This song is about someone really special to me," she remarked. "But I realized recently, as I've been singing it out to like at my shows, like my fans and everything, that it actually has another meaning. And it's actually for my fans and everything."

Lyrically, "With You" definitely carries that sense of tribute thanks to Jorja Smith's blunt declarations of commitment and gratitude for the song's subject. Along with her gorgeous tone, this cut has a very tender feel to it that's all the more hypnotizing thanks to the instrumental. Some warbled guitar plucks, cloudy synth pads, and light key embellishments and arpeggios flesh out the atmosphere.

Overall, it's a very engaging and feel-good record that also switches up its structure and elements frequently to keep your attention. With all this in mind, we can't wait to hear what Smith has in store for fans next.

Perhaps some more collaborations are in order, given the recent acclaim behind link-ups like "Her World" with Skiifall or "In The Night" with Childish Gambino and Amaarae. In any case, we know we will get some quality coming soon.

Jorja Smith – "With You"

Quotable Lyrics
Surely in my heart I always had you deep down,
But you had to move away to figure out some things,
You had to live a life away from where you've been,
Did I still spend some time on your mind?
Did you ever keep what I sent you that time?

