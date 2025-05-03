Jorja Smith Drops Nostalgic House Single "The Way I Love You"

Jorja Smith has been building on the success of her second album, falling or flying, since its September 2023 release. In 2024, she released a "reimagined" edition of the acclaimed album. That re-release featured stripped back versions and new arrangements of many of the original album's highlights. Since then, she dropped the excellent "High" and the effortlessly flirty "Crush" with longtime friend and collaborator AJ Tracey. Now, she's back with "The Way I Love You," a house banger that recalls a different time in music.

"The Way I Love You," produced by Maverick Sabre, Ed Thomas, and Shayk, features Jorja Smith continuing in that club-heavy direction that she first started leaning into on her last album (like the standout "Little Things"). The track sounds like something straight out of the late 1990s or early 2000s house music scenes. Jorja Smith sings about a relationship. She emphasizes that she'll never love someone the way she loves the subject of the song. Based her recent output, it feels safe to assume that Smith's next album is inspired by the house (and UK garage) scenes. It will be interesting to see what it sounds like across an entire release. Smith will also embark on a tour of the United Kingdom and perform at a series of festivals over the summer, making this song a perfect release ahead of those dates. Until then, give "The Way I Love You" a listen below.

Jorja Smith - "The Way I Love You"

Quotable Lyrics: