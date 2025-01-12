Skiifall Recruits Jorja Smith For Dreamy Track “Her World”

Skiifall recently unleashed his Kenny Beats-produced EP, "Lovers Till I'm Gone."

Late last week, Skiifall dropped off his eagerly anticipated new EP, Lovers Till I'm Gone. The project boasts production by Kenny Beats, along with a lone feature from English artist Jorja Smith. The songstress joins the Montreal-based performer for "Her World," a single he also delivered last week shortly before the full EP. It arrived alongside a relaxing visualizer featuring him and Smith sitting and enjoying the views in a scenic area, setting the tone for the rest of what was to come.

The song itself sees Skiifall croon about an indecisive lover. He's backed by dreamy instrumentals reminiscent of summer and complemented by Smith's intoxicating vocals. It follows the release of the project's lead single "Mystery Man," which the Saint Vincent and the Grenadines-born creative unveiled back in November. Speaking about his new project last year, Skiifall recalled a conversation he had with Kenny Beats. The producer told him his goal had been to honor his father on his debut LP, Louie.

He said this conversation inspired him to aim to create something that his mother could relate to, unlike some of his earlier work. "When I first sat with Kenny Beats, he spoke openly about how wanting to honor his father had inspired him to release solo music that ultimately became his debut album Louie," he explained, per Northern Transmissions. "That conversation gave me the inspiration and confidence to try making music that my own mother would like listening to, since my earliest music wasn't something she could relate to."

Skiifall Drops Off New EP Lovers Till I'm Gone

