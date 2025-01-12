Aaron May Pays Up Because "Nothing For Free"

Aaron May is back.

After a huge 2024 buzzing, new artist Aaron May returns with a new track, "Nothing For Free." The track is a traditional Southern hit that includes catchy production, unique wordplay, and an attractive hook. Coming from an area known for its independence, Aaron May flexes his lavish material like iced-out chains and candy-painted rides. The track adds to the star's platinum-certified hits and millions of streams to his name.

"Nothing For Free" builds up the Houston rapper's forthcoming album, his first since 2022's No Recognition. The upcoming album follows the artist embarking on a successful MAKEORBREAK Tour in 2024. Produced by Live Nation, the 14-city journey took him across the nation. At just 17, his debut video “Ride” gained traction on Reddit, inspiring him to dive fully into music. The latest single marks another milestone in his career, giving fans the opportunity to experience his artistry live while celebrating his remarkable journey as an independent artist.

Over the past five years, May has continued to chart his own course. With over 750 million streams, he retains full ownership of his masters and publishing, funds his own marketing, and frequently takes on roles as producer and director for his music videos. He extends this hands-on approach to supporting fellow artists through his Houston-based label, MOVEINTHEAM. Now is the perfect origin point for newfound fans as the artist ascends to superstardom.

