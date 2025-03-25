Aaron May Gifts Fans Mellow Riding Music With "803Mayjor Vol 2" EP

BY Elias Andrews 23 Views
Aaron May is sneaky consistent, and the rapper continues to churn out smooth and stylish hip hop in this concise EP.

Aaron May makes smooth hip hop. It's melodic, midtempo, and tailor-made to connect with heads both young and old. He's been dropping subtly excellent projects throughout the 2020s, and 803Mayjor Vol. 2 is yet another addition to the list. Despite being incredibly brief, at four tracks, 803Mayjor Vol. 2 is full of catchy hooks and contemplative bars. May doesn't skimp on the content, resulting in an EP that gives listeners a lot to digest.

Aaron May puts his best foot forward with the opening song. "No Respect" features an incredible beat and some of the rapper's most honest lyrics to date. "Give the shirt off my back I been so used to doing, knowin' it hurt me to say no," he rhymes over the wistful sample. "I been learning to stack get them racks run through em no rainy days if I make mo." "Everything Mayjor, Pt. 2" picks up the tempo while sounding cohesive with the first song, and "MayBack" plays up the Texas sound that Aaron May grew up listening to. "More Than a Dream" brings the tempo back to the opener with lush strings and an impressive vocal performance from the rapper. We're excited for a feature length album, but we're perfectly content with this EP in the meantime.

Aaron May Delivers Another Standout Project

803Mayjor Vol. 2 tracklist:

  1. No Respect
  2. Everything Mayjor, Pt. 2
  3. MayBack
  4. More Than a Dream

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
