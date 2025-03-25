Aaron May Gifts Fans Mellow Riding Music With "803Mayjor Vol 2" EP

Aaron May makes smooth hip hop. It's melodic, midtempo, and tailor-made to connect with heads both young and old. He's been dropping subtly excellent projects throughout the 2020s, and 803Mayjor Vol. 2 is yet another addition to the list. Despite being incredibly brief, at four tracks, 803Mayjor Vol. 2 is full of catchy hooks and contemplative bars. May doesn't skimp on the content, resulting in an EP that gives listeners a lot to digest.

Aaron May puts his best foot forward with the opening song. "No Respect" features an incredible beat and some of the rapper's most honest lyrics to date. "Give the shirt off my back I been so used to doing, knowin' it hurt me to say no," he rhymes over the wistful sample. "I been learning to stack get them racks run through em no rainy days if I make mo." "Everything Mayjor, Pt. 2" picks up the tempo while sounding cohesive with the first song, and "MayBack" plays up the Texas sound that Aaron May grew up listening to. "More Than a Dream" brings the tempo back to the opener with lush strings and an impressive vocal performance from the rapper. We're excited for a feature length album, but we're perfectly content with this EP in the meantime.