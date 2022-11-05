Aaron May has been enjoying a growing fan base in Texas and beyond for a minute now. First, the Houston native dropped the brief but exciting album Chase in 2019, and he’s been turning heads ever since. Then, in June of this year, he released the soulful No Recognition, a seven-song project which featured lush production and laidback but thoughtful flows. The collection included appearances from Jay Millz and Startheonly1ne.

Now May is back with Outside Lookin In, an EP which shows off his capabilities as a lyricist and artist. The project highlights May’s knack for picking the right beat for the right song.

Aaron May rapper

On “What It Take,” May describes the sacrifices he had to make to get where he is now over a lowkey and introspective instrumental. “Leave it all up to me have the fam livin’ free and move ’em to the coast / Would they do it for me that’s some I don’t expect love come with a cost / Been did it all like none, tell you this s**t ain’t special for what I’ma boast / Braggin’ ain’t ever mean none, n***a ain’t gotta respect it I’ll still be a boss,” he raps on the track.

The next song, “Conceited,” has May tackle a more conventional trap beat. He’s joined by SBN27BBY, and the two trade autotuned verses about hard decisions that have to be made. “Leave a hoe I can’t make her do right / Saving n***as that’s where you go wrong / Put in work don’t shit come over night / Did a lot we don’t take no advice,” May begins the song.

Finally, the EP ends with “Outside Lookin In,” where May takes a step back and examines the position he’s in today, which comes with perks but also dangers. It’s arguably the standout track on the project, and a fitting way to close.

Check out the project below, and let us know what you think of it in the comments.

