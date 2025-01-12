Joy Crookes Boldly Reasserts Herself With Confrontational "Pass the Salt" Starring Vince Staples

Some of y'all may have forgot about UK R&B singer-songwriter Joy Crookes. But the 26-year-old talent hailing from South London is back after a four-year hiatus to put everyone back on notice. This weekend, she's hitting fans with "Pass the Salt," new single that's supposedly been in the works since late March 2023. It wouldn't be until December 2024 that she would finally reveal its release date, though. But to be fair, at least Joy Crookes is officially back in the flesh, and we are so happy because this song rocks. If you are wondering what the phrase "pass the salt" means, it's to essentially vent to someone else about your frustrations.
Knowing that, the song's message makes a lot more sense to us, especially with Joy Crookes' breakdown of the lyrics. According to The Line of Best Fit, she explains, "Pass the Salt is about a woman I know vaguely, who is nothing short of an arsehole, who got jealous and started spreading rumours about me. The song is basically me squaring up (musically) and being like ok b**** if u have something to say come say it to my face." We can definitely pick up on that thanks to the opening lines of the track. Vince Staples also makes a welcome appearance and supplies it's second verse. Crookes slightly gruff vocals over the drum and bass heavy instrumental add that extra toughness that she's trying to convey. It all combines for a fantastic and replay-able single, and one that we can't wait to hear beside her upcoming sophomore tape.
"Pass the Salt" - Joy Crookes & Vince Staples
Quotable Lyrics:
Listen to this
I got plenty to get off my chest
Bitty titties, but never big bress
Don't expect me to try and impress ya
Second to none
Don't fit in in a room of plus-ones