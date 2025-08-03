TiaCorine Is Not Hard To "Fall In Love" With On New Single

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
TiaCorine's performance on here is less effect-drenched than usual, which is a solid change of pace for a banger like this.

TiaCorine is a fearsome spitter, and her infectious songwriting and deliveries already captivated us earlier this year with "Ironic" and "ATE." It seems like she has even more to share this year thanks to the new single "Fall In Love," which hopefully hints at something long-form coming soon.

It's a pretty tried and true formula for Tia instrumentally, but that's not a bad thing. Twinkly synths and string samples create a dreamy backdrop, other glistens and effects switch the tones up on occasion, and the simple drum pattern here fits very well with the flow. She's employing similar styles to her past work, and she lyrically displays a lot of confidence with a prospective partner.

However, the big standout on this cut is the "Different Color Stones" femcee's delivery on here, which is a little more aggressive, dry, and relentless than usual. Of course, this isn't completely new for her, but the lack of effects on here and the clarity of the vocals create more gritty contrast than we typically expect in her music. It's a welcome change, and hopefully one the North Carolina native continues to develop and play with in the future.

We haven't gotten a new project since TiaCorine's Almost There last year, but that might change soon. Hopefully it does if the quality will meet the standard of "Fall In Love" and other recent drops. She clearly still has the talent and dexterity to make colorful and exciting "anime trap"-adjacent material – in her own words, of course. We couldn't agree more.

TiaCorine – "Fall In Love"

Quotable Lyrics
That's the truth, loose as a goose,
My shawty play Lil Boosie through the roof,
And I'm really having n***as, but, I'm really wanting you,
I'm talking money like I took a check and put it in my tooth

