A!MS Enters His "Peak Season" On Genre-Defying New Album

BY HNHH Staff 25 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
AIMS Peak Season Stream AIMS Peak Season Stream
On A!MS' new album "Peak Season," the English and Cypriot rapper, producer, and singer expands on his "global street" sound.

With roots in England and Cyprus, rapper, singer, and producer A!MS has always balanced a lot of different styles, inspirations, and sounds in his music. But his new album Peak Season might just be his most expansive and genre-fusing example of this yet, enlisting plenty of collaborators for a nine-track odyssey through Afrobeat, dance music, hip-hop leanings, and more.

More specifically, A!MS' mission was to build on his "global street" sound as a genre collective for the new cultural generation that's outside of massive music markets. He recorded this album completely in Cyprus, which he calls a "music industry desert," and mixed Mediterranean influence and global approaches with hip-hop and UK garage roots. "It’s my version of what Jamaica was for Bob Marley," the artist explained in a press release. "A creative haven where something global could be born."

Production on Peak Season comes courtesy of beatsmiths such as Cool & Dre, Antaeus, and Michelin Shin. Furthermore, the sonic variety shows up in some compelling ways. Julian Marley helps pay homage to the reggae mentality on the track "Light & Love," "Champione" with Blanco and Ramz plays with more contemporary UK rap, and ArrDee's contributions to "Need Somebody" highlight Afrobeat grooves.

All in all, there's a little something for everyone on A!MS' Peak Season project. Given the versatility of the record and the global emphasis, it also makes for a very cohesive and community-driven experience. We'll see what the next step is in developing the "global street" sound he wants to champion.

Read More: Cardi B "Am I The Drama?" Review

A!MS – Peak Season

Tracklist
1. Light & Love (with Julian Marley & Antaeus feat. Hypertone)
2. My Best
3. Need Somebody (with ArrDee)
4. TKO (with Alika)
5. Bap (with Dvrkskyy & ZieZie)
6. Don’t Go (with Liilz)
7. Champione (with Blanco & Ramz)
8. Wait What (with ZieZie & Ramz feat. Liilz & Brodie)
9. See Us

Read More: The Complex, Compromised & Celebrated Legacy Of Travis Scott’s “Rodeo”

About The Author
HNHH Staff
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 4.7K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 3.2K
1999 Bad Boy Records News Notorious B.I.G. & Eminem Embraced Depravity On "Dead Wrong" 22.5K
Baltimore Ravens v Cincinnati Bengals Sports Damar Hamlin Cleared To Play Football Again 775
Comments 0