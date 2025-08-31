Raq baby & FattMack Trade Relentless Bars On New Single "Switch Crowd"

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 41 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Raq baby FattMack Switch Crowd Stream Raq baby FattMack Switch Crowd Stream
Raq baby and FattMack have found a lot of success in 2025, and this track shows their appeal can be pretty versatile.

Born in Chicago but raised in Atlanta, Raq baby strives to represent both sides of that hip-hop spectrum in ways that fit his era and his skill set. Fortunately, he's getting better at it, as the new FattMack-assisted single and music video "Switch Crowd" shows off a pretty interesting mix. Hopefully we're in the middle of a project rollout, as previous cuts like "Rap S**t" and "Mental Breakdown" already built up a lot of excitement.

Of course, there are some aggressive and sharply impactful decisions here that evoke drill inspirations, such as the snare and the booming nature of the bass kicks. But even with relentless flows and punch-ins, there are more ethereal and woozy elements that make this go down smoother. The hazy synth pads in the background don't take center stage until the very end, but each rapper's performance gives just enough hint of melody to possibly entrance you.

FattMack and the "Goodbyerz" spitter start off by trading short bars before developing longer, more passionate verses. There are even personal nods to family grief and other struggles in between the menacing and graphic bars about the streets. All in all, their performances are what push this tried and true subject matter in the case of "Switch Crowd."

We'll see if Raq baby's next musical moves involve more frequent collaborations or if we will really get a new project soon. There's a lot of potential here to develop into something more compelling, and this single proves those fundamental skills.

Read More: Eminem "Stans" Documentary Review: An Uneven Fan-Driven Retelling Of A Familiar Story

Raq baby & FattMack – "Switch Crowd"

Quotable Lyrics
She know I'm one of them ones, got the b***h in bun, like, how did you get sauced?
Try to make a play, he get pickеd off,
It ain't no getting over, I'm big dog,
Gotta learn your lеsson, went from well-respected, how did you get soft?

Read More: Joey Bada$$’s Perfectly Engineered Return: The Road To "Lonely At The Top"

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
1999 Bad Boy Records News Notorious B.I.G. & Eminem Embraced Depravity On "Dead Wrong" 22.1K
Monica Schipper/Getty Images Movies Martin Scorsese's "The Irishman" Trailer Is An OG Reunion 5.3K
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images Music Teyana Taylor Reveals New Album Release Date 4.5K
News Marijuana Man 1147
Comments 0