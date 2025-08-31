Raq baby & FattMack Trade Relentless Bars On New Single "Switch Crowd"

Born in Chicago but raised in Atlanta, Raq baby strives to represent both sides of that hip-hop spectrum in ways that fit his era and his skill set. Fortunately, he's getting better at it, as the new FattMack-assisted single and music video "Switch Crowd" shows off a pretty interesting mix. Hopefully we're in the middle of a project rollout, as previous cuts like "Rap S**t" and "Mental Breakdown" already built up a lot of excitement.

Of course, there are some aggressive and sharply impactful decisions here that evoke drill inspirations, such as the snare and the booming nature of the bass kicks. But even with relentless flows and punch-ins, there are more ethereal and woozy elements that make this go down smoother. The hazy synth pads in the background don't take center stage until the very end, but each rapper's performance gives just enough hint of melody to possibly entrance you.

FattMack and the "Goodbyerz" spitter start off by trading short bars before developing longer, more passionate verses. There are even personal nods to family grief and other struggles in between the menacing and graphic bars about the streets. All in all, their performances are what push this tried and true subject matter in the case of "Switch Crowd."

We'll see if Raq baby's next musical moves involve more frequent collaborations or if we will really get a new project soon. There's a lot of potential here to develop into something more compelling, and this single proves those fundamental skills.

Raq baby & FattMack – "Switch Crowd"