Raq Baby Impresses On "Rap Sh*t"

Raq baby might as well rip the band-aid off and announce a tape because his fans are ready for it following "Rap Sh*t."

He jumps from topic to topic as the title suggests, focusing on things like women, his worries, success, and more. It's got some emotional weight to it too, which is cool to see as well for the young buck. "It ain't what it seems / This rap sh*t harder than you think," he says for instance.

Whether it be his solo work on songs like "Stick Up" or Belt Boyz" to his features for artists like Hurricane Wisdom and FattMack, Raq baby has a lot of ways to be effective. He's steadily improved, particularly in the beat selection department. That's shown on this cut that's in front of us as of yesterday, July 15.

Raq baby fans are saying he got snubbed from the 2025 XXL Freshman Class following the release of "Rap Sh*t." While supporters of an artist are going to back their favorites anyway, we see the vision with this take. The Chicago/Atlanta talent has been buzzing for a couple of years now and has some hits in his catalog.

