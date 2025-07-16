Raq Baby Impresses On "Rap Sh*t"

Raq baby fans are saying he got snubbed from the 2025 XXL Freshman Class following the release of "Rap Sh*t." While supporters of an artist are going to back their favorites anyway, we see the vision with this take. The Chicago/Atlanta talent has been buzzing for a couple of years now and has some hits in his catalog.
Whether it be his solo work on songs like "Stick Up" or Belt Boyz" to his features for artists like Hurricane Wisdom and FattMack, Raq baby has a lot of ways to be effective. He's steadily improved, particularly in the beat selection department. That's shown on this cut that's in front of us as of yesterday, July 15.
The warm and fuzzy synths that open up the instrumental instantly put in a serene environment. They help set the tone, which is a laid-back and lowkey one. Raq baby's slurred and monotone flow maintains that energy throughout the 2:44 runtime too.
He jumps from topic to topic as the title suggests, focusing on things like women, his worries, success, and more. It's got some emotional weight to it too, which is cool to see as well for the young buck. "It ain't what it seems / This rap sh*t harder than you think," he says for instance.
Overall, it's one of Raq's more unique cuts and one that has fans championing it in the YouTube comments. "He deserved that XXL cover more than anyone else. Bro too consistent, one user pens. "Beat selection just goes too crazy," another says.
2025 has been a strong year for Raq baby already with singles galore and a tape under his belt. But the growth has been the nicest thing to see, and we hope that continues.
