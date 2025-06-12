Raq baby Is Happy With His Life On "Goodbyerz"

Raq baby has certainly been climbing and climbing up the ranks over these last three years and he's recognizing that progress on "Goodbyerz." Over a fairly light-hearted and summery trap beat, the 19-year-old says goodbye to his rough childhood and hello to his newfound fame. He's flexing his drive to become a star but in a casual manner that shows just how much understated belief he has in himself.
"I work hard to get verified / I don't need no blue medal," Raq baby says in the opening moments of the single.
He's got every reason to be proud of the lifestyle he's created for himself as multiple songs continue to thrive. "Soldier Love," "My b*tch," and "Got it Tucked," are just a few to have strong streaming numbers.
Moreover, Raq baby has seen similar success with his projects too. Just a couple of months ago, the Atlanta-based artist put out his nine-song EP, More Spill. Per a press release, it reached #8 on Apple Music's All Genre Albums Chart. Additionally, it even got to #3 on the Hip-Hop/Rap Chart.
So, while the numbers can certainly speak for themselves, it's okay to boast openly about it. That's what Raq baby does so well on "Goodbyerz."
Hopefully, this string of wins can stay alive. It seems like they could, especially since there's a chance Raq baby is working on another tape.
The reason why is because "Goodbyerz" dropped alongside previous singles "Stick Up" and "Toy Story." The latter two also happened to drop together as a two pack. Typically, this means that some sort of tape is in the works.
We will just have to wait and see if that happens. But for now, check out this track below.