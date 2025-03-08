Raq baby Provides Collection Of Loosies On "More Spill"

From Chicago to Georgia, Raq baby has picked up the respective sounds over his career and is combining the styles on this new EP.

This is a nine-track collection of recordings from his second tape released in 2024, Spill Season. There, he was able to grab a feature from Memphis adjacent rapper YTB Fatt. "This tape strictly for my day 1s 🤞🏾dis the extra spill from Spill Season," Raq baby wrote on his Instagram. "Prec8 all da support fr kno we gon keep spillin 💕🫗" Overall, this project has a lot of woozy, druggy, and drill-inspired beats with slurred deliveries. There are varying topical choices on this tape including drugs, violence, women, losing friends to the streets, and more. Check out Raq baby's new effort and see if he's got what it takes to make some noise going forward.

Raq baby is someone new to the HotNewHipHop site and we are happy to finally be able to cover him. The teenage rapper and songwriter has a lot of potential to make some noise in the Atlanta scene and 2025 might be his breakout year. For starters, the Chicago-born artist is gearing up for his first-ever show as a headliner per HipHop87. The show is on March 16 and anyone looking for ticket information can click this link here. Speaking of live performances, the youngster is also assisting fellow Georgia/Chicago talent Sahbabii. He's on his first tour in eight years for his celebrated 2024 album Saaheem. Thankfully, Raq baby has plenty of material to perform as he just dropped a new EP this week, More Spill.

