Raq baby Delivers His Biggest Album To Date With "I NEVER GAVE AF"

BY Zachary Horvath 28 Views
Chicago/Atlanta rapper Raq baby has had a big 2025 with a bevy of singles and a follow-up tape. But he's not done yet.

Raq baby continues his rise in the Chicago and Atlanta rap scenes with his new album I NEVER GAVE AF. The 20-year-old sensation, who's been highlighted by outlets such as XXL, is also capitalizing on all of the hype he's generated this year by making it his longest LP to date.

He actually does possess an album with more songs, that being 2024's Abstruse. However, it's only got 26 cuts because of a deluxe. I NEVER GAVE AF features some of Raq baby's viral hits from 2025, including his Childish Gambino-sampling "Stick Up."

Other singles that land here include "Toy Story," "Switch Crowd," and "Mental Breakdown," the latter of which is perfect embodiment of his style. If you haven't heard Raq baby before today, he possesses some similarities to an early Lil Uzi Vert.

He focuses on creating some intoxicating and lowkey vibes largely through his melodic vocal delivery and production choices. However, Raq baby highlights his life experiences of growing up in one of the most dangerous cities in the U.S. in his music.

This project is also a big deal for him as it contains his biggest features to date. Fellow Chicago drill veteran G Herbo and Toosii lead the way in the guest department. Overall, this should carry some real momentum for the developing talent going forward for all the reasons listed.

Raq baby I NEVER GAVE AF

I NEVER GAVE AF Tracklist:

  1. DoorDash (OMG)
  2. The President
  3. Takedown
  4. Stick Up
  5. Melt
  6. Dirty Dan
  7. Glizzy On Hip (feat. Toosii)
  8. Junior
  9. Thing 1 & Thing 2
  10. Lunchable
  11. All Up On Me
  12. Switch Crowd (feat. FattMack)
  13. Trinidad James
  14. My Ball
  15. Feel Bad (feat. G Herbo)
  16. Toy Story
  17. Mental Breakdown
  18. 2 Man With A Frenchie

