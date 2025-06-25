Raq Baby Keeps His Run Of Singles Going With "Mental Breakdown"

Raq baby is a nice little tear as of late and it's got us speculating that a project announcement is inbound.

Raq baby cannot be stopped right now as he's feeding his fans again this week with more music. The Chicago-born and Atlanta-based rapper is here with "Mental Breakdown." It's a slightly more vibey take on his drill and trap sound that pulls heavy inspiration from Lil Uzi Vert.

If we blocked out his name on this track, we wouldn't be surprised at all if most people guessed it was Uzi. It's everything from the production to Raq baby's vocal inflection. As said by The FADER caught in a press release, "If you’re pining for prime Lil Uzi, Atlanta’s Raq baby has a new song that will bring you back to the LUV days."

We couldn't agree with that comparison more. The song is a bop and a perfect song for those late-night summer drives. That comes from the spacey production and woozy synth work.

But even though the instrumental conveys that, Raq baby's lyrics pull from his violent roots. "Pulling your car to see what your gen do / Backdoor n**** drop the boy / He ain't gettin too far, lil n**** I'm mental."

Based on nostalgia and his honest performance, we can see this single doing some solid numbers for the 20-year-old. Hopefully, it will keep this momentum going as he's dropped four tracks in the last month and change.

With "Mental Breakdown" being accompanied by "Stick Up" and "Goodbyerz," we have a feeling that Raq baby has another tape potentially on the way. But take that with a grain of salt for now. Spin "Mental Breakdown" in the meantime below.

Raq baby "Mental Breakdown"

Quotable Lyrics:

Keep mentioning my name in a song lil n**** I'm fed up
Hit his b*tch a*s with that fire make a n**** man up
Gotta mention me to blow up
If he don't even know it's over
Listen I know that sh*t expired
No more meat he left over

