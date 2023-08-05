Replica Of Kanye West’s Childhood Home From “Donda” Concerts Up For Auction

The replica of Kanye West’s childhood home that served as a key aspect of the set for his Donda concerts is being up for sale. The news was confirmed by Jason Levy of The Levy Recover Group, who will administer the sale. The 900-square-foot modular house will go up for sale on September 25, with an online auction running until October 2. Additionally, the eventual winner can pay an additional fee to have the production company behind the model put the replica together. According to TMZ, the lot is currently being stored unassembled in a Chicago storage facility.

The replica was the focus point of the set for West’s Donda and Donda 2 concerts in Chicago and Miami last year. It is a perfect replica of the house that West grew up in alongside his late mother, Donda. The idea for the replica came about after West tried to bring the original house to Soldier Field. However, the Chicago Department of Housing denied the request, leading the creation of the replica. While West hinted at a bigger tour featuring the model, that never materialized. Subsequently, West’s 2022 became best remembered for his anti-Semitic rants on Twitter.

Kanye Jetsetting In Europe

LOS ANGELES, CA – MAY 13: Kanye West and Bianca Censori are seen on May 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Meanwhile, West himself is currently enjoying Europe with his common-law wife, Bianca Censori. After being seen in Tokyo last month, the couple were seen living large in Italy earlier this week. Of course, Kanye’s latest relationship is a controversial one. Not only was Censori working for one of his companies at the time, but the pair aren’t legally married. However, the pair appears to be happy enough.

Meanwhile, Fya Man has claimed that West is working on a new album. West hasn’t released a full-length project since 2021’s Donda. Per Fya Man’s Reddit AMA, he described the new music as “Old Ye but new with the times.” Furthermore, Fya Man claimed that West took time away from his recently birthday party to work on the album. “Music was worked on heavily, and the party was amazing.” However Fya Man made it clear that the album was not Donda 2 and that project would remain unfinished for the foreseeable future.

