Chrishan is an R&B singer, producer, performer and writer born, raised and BASED in Toledo, Ohio (he also tends to spend time in Minnetonka, Minnesota). He was born into an incredibly musical family, including but not limited to the celebrated soul group The Dotsons, for which his father, Chris Dotson, was the lead singer (alongside Tim Dotson, Jay Rush and Chester "Lyfe Jennings" Dotson). Since stepping foot in the game in 2008, he's collaborated with the likes of Royal Star, J Watts, Soundsick and many more. The last we heard of him was the January 2014 demo "Used 2 Be". Having received praise from countless publications in recent years, his chances are looking good. Stay tuned for updates on his career, y'all.