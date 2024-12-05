Kanye West Under Fire For Allegedly Failing To Pay “Vultures” Producers

Ye allegedly owes ten producers money.

Kanye West has faced no shortage of legal issues in recent months. Now, it looks like he could potentially face more sometime in the near future. According to a new Billboard report, various producers who worked on his joint projects Vultures 1 and 2 with Ty Dolla Sign allege that they've yet to be compensated. The first volume was released in February of this year, and the second dropped in August.

“We have clients who’ve produced music on the Vultures album(s) and have still not been paid for their services even though both albums have been released,” music attorney Bob Celestin alleged, per the outlet. “Presently, we have no idea when payment will be made, which is so unfortunate and unfair. You would think Ye would be more sensitive to this issue because he is a producer.”

Ten Producers Accuse Kanye West Of Owing Them Money

The outlet points out that these producers never signed agreements with Ye, leaving them unable to collect producer fees or royalties. "We have no recourse besides to try to sue [West]… but that’s costly," one of their attorneys said. “Legal claims against Ye don’t really seem to go anywhere," another added. Billboard's report arrived shortly after producer Digital Nas went off on the duo in a fiery rant. He worked on the track "Carnival" with Ye and Ty, and was upset he was left off the credits.