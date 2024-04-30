Earthgang Now Have A Day Named After Them In Atlanta

BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 - Arrivals
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 3: WowGr8 aka Doctur Dot and Olu aka Johnny Venus of the group EarthGang attend BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 3, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

It coincided with a special charity event they put on.

Earthgang have been in operation as a rap duo for quite a while now and their reach is impressive. The Dreamville duo have worked repeatedly with label mates like J. Cole and JID while also collaborating with artists like Future and Young Thug. Their last studio album GHETTO GODS dropped in 2022 and saw the pair getting introspective and sharing intimate details on their lives. An EP they dropped earlier this year saw them thematically dipping into the topic of artificial intelligence.

But their reach goes beyond just music. The pair are Atlanta natives and are often giving back to the city in any way they can. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution the pair sponsored a 5k run in the city recently, after which the day was officially declared "Earthgang Day." They made a statement to the AJC discussing the honor. “Moving into the space where not only being a participant but being a facilitator and conduit for bringing these experiences to people, where they don’t have to feel like they have to be a world-class athlete in order to move their bodies, in order to engage in something that’s healthy, and coupling it with your fanbase, is amazing," the statement read.

Earthgang Day Declared In Atlanta

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - APRIL 06: EARTHGANG performs at the 2024 Dreamville Music Festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 06, 2024 (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage)

Earlier this month, the pair performed at their label's sponsored music festival Dreamville. The fest faced some controversy among fans when it made a last minute lineup adjustment. Many were upset with Chris Brown dropping out the week of the Festival, even though he was eventually replaced by 50 Cent.

The pair also released a new EP last year. It was the first of their investigations into AI and algorithms RIP Human Art. What do you think of Earthgang having a day named after them in Atlanta? What's your favorite project the duo has released so far? Let us know in the comment section below.

