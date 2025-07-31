Quavo and his Rocket Foundation have launched an emergency trauma therapy fund to provide urgent mental health support for youth and families affected by recent gun violence in the rapper's hometown of Atlanta. The organization reports gun violence affected 49 people in the city, last weekend.

In a press release, the Rocket Foundation revealed that two of the victims included affiliates of their own organization. 18-year-old Rocket camper Deshawn Johnson and Offender Alumni Association leader Aaron “Coach Ball” Hines both lost their lives. The new fund will provide trauma-informed therapy in partnership with the frontline community organizations, HOPE Hustlers and Offender Alumni Association.

"The Rocket Foundation is committed to providing real-time support for the mental health needs of impacted families and youth," the press release explains. "This fund will provide trauma expert therapeutic services for children and families and support grantee organizations- HOPE Hustlers and Offender Alumni, who are leading frontline community violence intervention efforts to end the cycle of violence, and offer ongoing mentorship and support in affected neighborhoods." Fans can donate to the cause here.

Quavo's Rocket Foundation

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 18: Vice President Kamala Harris greets Quavo at The Rocket. Foundation Summit on Gun Violence Prevention at The Carter Presidential Center on June 18, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)

Quavo launched The Rocket Foundation back in 2022 to honor the life and legacy of his Migos collaborator, Takeoff. Takeoff died after a stray bullet struck him outside of a billards and bowling venue in Houston, Texas. In turn, The Rocket Foundation seeks to reduce gun violence through proven, community-based solutions. The organization has partnered with 10 nonprofits to work on ending gun-related violence.