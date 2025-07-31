Quavo's Rocket Foundation Launches Emergency Trauma Fund After Atlanta Shootings

BY Cole Blake 408 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Atlanta Hawks
Jan 30, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Rapper Quavo in attendance at the game between the Los Angeles Lakers against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
The Rocket Foundation reports that 49 people were the victims of gun violence in Quavo's hometown of Atlanta, last weekend.

Quavo and his Rocket Foundation have launched an emergency trauma therapy fund to provide urgent mental health support for youth and families affected by recent gun violence in the rapper's hometown of Atlanta. The organization reports gun violence affected 49 people in the city, last weekend.

In a press release, the Rocket Foundation revealed that two of the victims included affiliates of their own organization. 18-year-old Rocket camper Deshawn Johnson and Offender Alumni Association leader Aaron “Coach Ball” Hines both lost their lives. The new fund will provide trauma-informed therapy in partnership with the frontline community organizations, HOPE Hustlers and Offender Alumni Association.

"The Rocket Foundation is committed to providing real-time support for the mental health needs of impacted families and youth," the press release explains. "This fund will provide trauma expert therapeutic services for children and families and support grantee organizations- HOPE Hustlers and Offender Alumni, who are leading frontline community violence intervention efforts to end the cycle of violence, and offer ongoing mentorship and support in affected neighborhoods." Fans can donate to the cause here.

Read More: Quavo Name-Drops Louis Armstrong On Braggadocious "SATCHAMO FREESTYLE"

Quavo's Rocket Foundation
Rocket Foundation Summit On Gun Violence Prevention
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 18: Vice President Kamala Harris greets Quavo at The Rocket. Foundation Summit on Gun Violence Prevention at The Carter Presidential Center on June 18, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)

Quavo launched The Rocket Foundation back in 2022 to honor the life and legacy of his Migos collaborator, Takeoff. Takeoff died after a stray bullet struck him outside of a billards and bowling venue in Houston, Texas. In turn, The Rocket Foundation seeks to reduce gun violence through proven, community-based solutions. The organization has partnered with 10 nonprofits to work on ending gun-related violence.

In the wake of Takeoff's death, countless voices in hip-hop spoke out to share tributes in his honor. Cardi B, Drake, Justin Bieber, Yolanda Adams, and Chloe Bailey all performed at his funeral ceremony. Quavo and Offset even came together to perform at 2023 BET Awards in his honor.

Read More: Quavo Smacks A Reporter's Camera For Asking About The Diddy Trial

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
2023 Huncho Day Celebrity Football Day Pop Culture Quavo Brings J.I.D, Jalen Ramsey & More To 5th Annual Huncho Day 1.7K
GQ Sports And ESPN Celebrate NBA Finals In New York City - Inside Politics Quavo & Kamala Harris To Discuss Gun Violence & Reform At Summit In Takeoff's Memory 465
Celebrity Sightings - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2020-2021 : Day Three Music Quavo Honors Takeoff With Gun Violence Reduction Initiative In Atlanta 410
Quavo Birthday Celebration Music Quavo's 'Huncho Day' Returns To Atlanta With A Focus On Gun Violence Prevention 704
Comments 0