Quavo Shares Update On His Wellbeing Following Takeoff’s Passing

In November of last year, Migos rapper Takeoff was tragically killed in a shooting in Houston. The news absolutely shocked the rap world which poured out tributes for the beloved artist following the news. Those tributes have continued for nearly a year following his tragic death. The biggest moment was when the other two Migos members, Quavo and Offset, surprised the audience at this year’s BET Awards by reuniting to pay tribute to Takeoff. It was a move that wowed viewers and served as one of the most visible tributes to the late rapper. Now Quavo is taking to his YouTube channel to update fans on his current mentality. Ahead of the video’s release, The Shade Room shared an exclusive clip.

In the video they posted Quavo reflects on the tragedy of Takeoff’s passing and how it’s impacted him. He even goes as far as saying “Sometimes I cry myself to sleep.” Fans in the comments understand his hurt and sympathize. “This is so sad I know it haunts him because he was right there,” one comment reads. It makes reference to the fact that he was with Takeoff in Houston at the time of the shooting. “At the end of the day Take was his Nephew and that’s damn near like him losing his son. We gotta remember he still a human being and give him the support he needs to be comfortable mourning,” another one of the top comments reads.

Quavo Gets Real Talking About Takeoff’s Death

Quavo has been working on another tribute to Takeoff this whole time. He’s teased his new album Rocket Power a few times. The project is expected to pay tribute to the Take throughout. Last week Quavo let fans know when they can expect to hear the album. He took to Instagram to show off the album cover and confirm that the project drops on August 4th.

What do you think of Quavo’s confessions regarding his feelings about Takeoff’s death? Let us know in the comment section below.

