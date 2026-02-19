Air Jordan 13 Low "He Got Game" Release Officially Cancelled

Jordan Brand has cancelled the Air Jordan 13 Low "He Got Game" that was scheduled for April. The iconic colorway won't be releasing in low-top form after all. Sneakerheads who were anticipating this spring drop received disappointing news.

The Air Jordan 13 Low featured the classic "He Got Game" color scheme. White tumbled leather covered the entire quilted upper with signature perforations throughout. Black accents hit the collar, mudguard, and heel creating that familiar contrast.

That distinctive red outsole paid homage to the original 1998 high-top version. The holographic Jumpman logo would have appeared on the heel as expected. Every detail matched the beloved colorway from Spike Lee's basketball film.

There isn't an official explanation for the cancellation yet. Production complications or strategic scheduling changes could both be contributing factors. Sometimes releases get pulled during development without public clarification from the brand.

The "He Got Game" colorway remains one of the most beloved in Jordan history. Michael Jordan wore them during his legendary playoff runs in the late 90s. The movie connection made them even more culturally significant beyond basketball.

Low-top Air Jordan 13s already represent a smaller category within the model's releases. This particular colorway would have been a guaranteed hit with collectors. The cancellation removes a nostalgic option from this year's Jordan Brand lineup.

Air Jordan 13 Low "He Got Game"

This cancellation hurts because the "He Got Game" colorway is basically perfect in any form. The low-top version would've been ideal for warmer weather while keeping that classic aesthetic.

White and black Jordans never go out of style, and the red sole adds just enough pop. The quilted leather upper on the 13 always looks premium without trying too hard. Having it in a low cut would've made them way more versatile for everyday wear.

Also, anything connected to that Spike Lee movie carries extra cultural weight for sneaker fans. It's frustrating when a release this clean gets pulled right before it's supposed to drop.