Skrilla shocked fans on Instagram, Sunday, by sharing a carousel of pictures that appear to depict him sacrificing animals. "Happy new years…" Skrilla captioned the post. In the images, he holds up a chicken as well as two doves before showing a knife alongside a glass that appears to be filled with blood.

Fans in the comments section have been expressing their disbelief in response to the post. "Oh nah baby we believe in god," one user wrote. Another joked: "lol this why we can’t stop saying 67." Others came to his defense, such as one fan who wrote: "They fear what they don’t understand."

Why Does Skrilla Sacrifice Animals?

It's not the first time Skrilla has admitted to sacrificing animals as part of his religious beliefs. He has previously confirmed that he practices the religion, Santería, in various interviews. Santería blends the Yorùbá religion with elements of Catholicism and Spiritualism. Animal sacrifice is a core aspect of the belief, with practitioners making blood offerings for Orishas, divine spirits in Santería. Chickens are offered for cleansing and protection, while doves go for peace and purity.

Skrilla discussed his beliefs during an interview from August 2024 titled “Skrilla On Sacrificing Goats And Chicken For His Religion." At one point in the interview, Skrilla explained that it's possible to put "bad spirits" on people through certain ceremonies. Moving onto the idea of animal sacrifice, he added: “I sacrifice goats, chickens, mice like I do for certain though like I’m not allowed to explain it."

Who Is Skrilla?

Skrilla is best known for his track, "Doot Doot (6 7)," which spawned the viral “67” craze. The phrase “six, seven” was such a force in 2025 that Dictionary.com labeled it the "Word of the Year."

Skrilla isn't the first celebrity to go viral for posting about animal sacrifices on social media. Back in 2016, Azealia Banks shared a video of herself cleaning blood out of her closet and claimed that she'd been sacrificing live chickens in her closet for years.