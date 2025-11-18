Lick Back (Remix) - Song by Coi Leray featuring Skrilla

Coi Leray and viral sensation Skrilla have teamed up with one another for a remix of the song "Lick Back."

Coi Leray has proven herself to be one of the best viral hitmakers around. While the early stages of her career were mired in criticism, it feels as though she has finally carved out a lane for herself. She has a solid fanbase that supporters her every move, and you love to see it. On Friday, the artist came through with a new remix to her song "Lick Back." This time around, she collaborated with viral sensation Skrilla, who has been having a huge moment this year. Overall, it's a dope remix and one that fans can get behind. Teaming up with Skrilla just proves that Coi Leray is a genius when it comes to marketing.

