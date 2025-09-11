G Herbo Joins Skrilla For Remix Of His Viral Hit "Doot Doot (6-7)"

Skrilla created a viral meme with his hit song "Doot Doot (6-7)" earlier this year and now he's recruiting G Herbo for a remix.

There have been a handful of memed rap songs in 2025. One that immediately comes to mind is GELO (LiAngelo Ball) "Tweaker." That dropped in early February and actually scored the former NBA prospect a lucrative record deal with UMG. Ironically though, another song quickly earned similar treatment, and it released a day later.

That would be "Doot Doot (6-7)" by Philadelphia native Skrilla. Like "Tweaker," the track spread like wildfire via short form content on TikTok, Instagram Reels, and YouTube Shorts. Wildly enough, the parallels don't end there. Skrilla's record was used in stitched NBA clips, particularly with LiAngelo's younger brother, LaMelo.

The irony of "6-7" is that the Charlotte Hornets point guard is 6'7" too, and why it's become such a meme. But despite that and the "Baby Shark" reference, this Skrilla track is incredibly dark and violent. It's got drill influence all over it right down to the skeletal beat from 1ellis.

So, it's not too big of a surprise to see G Herbo being used for a remix of "Doot Doot." He predictably fits snuggly onto the grim song with monstrous vocals, flexes, as well as some street talk.

Overall, "6-7" hasn't been seeing as much use in this final stretch of 2025. However, we wouldn't be shocked one bit if we saw an uptick in popularity on social media again.

Skrilla & G Herbo "Doot Doot (6-7 Remix)"

Quotable Lyrics:

So many dead opps, so many ashes (Brrt)
You ain't catch that, I can't pass this (Come here)
Shooter stay strapped, I don't need mine
Bro put belt right to they behind
The way that switch brrt, I know he dyin' (Oh my, oh my God)
6-7, I just bipped right on the highway (Bip, bip)

