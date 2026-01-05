News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
My Profile
Drop a comment
Search input
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
My Profile
Sign in
Search input
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
67
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Music
Skrilla Shares Pictures Of Himself Sacrificing Animals To Celebrate The New Year
Skrilla is best-known for starting the viral “67” craze with the release of his song, "Doot Doot (6 7)," last year.
By
Cole Blake
January 05, 2026