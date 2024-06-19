Nike SB Air Max Ishod x Verdy "Visty" Gets Official Images

Image via Nike
Verdy is dropping another silhouette.

The Nike SB Air Max Ishod is gearing up for an exciting collaboration with Verdy, the founder of Girls Don't Cry. This upcoming "Visty" colorway showcases a playful blend of pastel shades. The sneakers feature soft green, blue, yellow, and pink tones, giving them a vibrant and unique look. The upper combines these pastel hues in a harmonious design, with each color thoughtfully placed to create a balanced and eye-catching appearance. The signature Air Max cushioning provides excellent support and impact protection, making these sneakers as functional as they are stylish.

The pastel palette reflects Verdy's distinctive aesthetic, bringing a fresh and youthful vibe to the Nike SB Air Max Ishod. This collaboration is a testament to the blend of sportswear innovation and streetwear culture. The "Visty" colorway is perfect for those looking to make a statement with their footwear. Whether on the skatepark or the streets, these sneakers are sure to turn heads. Sneaker enthusiasts and fans of Verdy alike are eagerly anticipating this release. The Nike SB Air Max Ishod "Visty" promises to be a standout addition to any collection.

"Visty" Verdy x Nike SB Air Max Ishod

The sneakers feature a green rubber sole and a sail midsole. The uppers of the sneakers feature a gren base, with blue and more green overlays. A pink Swoosh is on the sides and Ishod branding is above. Also, Nike SB branding is on the blue heels and more Ishod branding is on the tongues. Overall, this pair features a clean combination that sneakerheads will love.

More Photos

Nice Kicks reports that the Nike SB Air Max Ishod x Verdy "Visty" is going to drop sometime this summer. Also, the retail price will be $110 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

