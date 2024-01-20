Nike Air Force 1 Low LX “Black/Red Stardust” Photos Revealed

Step into bold elegance with the Nike Air Force 1 Low LX, showcasing its upcoming "Black/Red Stardust" colorway. This sneaker effortlessly combines sophistication and style, featuring a striking red stardust sole that adds a pop of vibrancy to the classic black upper. The "Black/Red Stardust" edition pays meticulous attention to detail, incorporating light red accents throughout the design. From subtle touches to standout features, the fusion of black and red stardust creates a visually dynamic and fashion-forward aesthetic.

Sneaker enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the release of the Nike Air Force 1 Low LX in this captivating colorway. The iconic silhouette of the Air Force 1, coupled with the bold choice of colors, makes it a versatile choice for both casual wear and fashion statements. Whether you're drawn to the sleek black upper, the vibrant red stardust sole, or the harmonious blend of both, this upcoming release promises a fresh take on a beloved classic. Keep an eye out for the drop date to secure your pair of the Nike Air Force 1 Low LX "Black/Red Stardust" and step out in style with this captivating and bold sneaker.

“Black/Red Stardust” Nike Air Force 1 Low LX

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a red stardust rubber sole, with a clean sail midsole that features the AIR branding. A black twill constructs the base of the uppers, with more black overlays. Also, a black leather Nike Swoosh is found on the sides. Next, black laces and a black tongue complete the design. Finally, more red stardust accents include the Nike branding on the tongues and heels.

More Photos

Kicks On Fire reports that the Nike Air Force 1 Low LX “Black/Red Stardust” is going to drop on April 6th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $135 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

[Via]

