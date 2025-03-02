Jim Jones Delivers Hard-Hitting Bars On “Back In My Bag”

Jim Jones "At The Church Steps" Cover ArtJim Jones "At The Church Steps" Cover Art
On Friday, Jim Jones dropped off his new 17-track album "At The Church Steps" in honor of the 20th anniversary of his debut solo project.

This Friday (February 28), Jim Jones dropped off his long awaited new album, At The Church Steps. He'd been teasing the project for over a year, leaving listeners eager to hear what was to come. It celebrates the 20th anniversary of his debut album On My Way To Church, which he dropped in August of 2004. His latest offering boasts 17 tracks and various high profile features.

Fabolous, Dave East, Fivio Foreign, and many more make appearances. He released a cinematic music video for one of his solo tracks yesterday, however, "Back In My Bag." In the song, Jones spits about making money, clashing with competitors, and more. He opened up about the album during an appearance on The Breakfast Club in February, noting how his latest release was designed to be something he did purely for himself. 

"I've done a lot for Diplomats sake and for the sake of the people and the fans and all that, but nobody does a lot for me and that's part of the problem here. Nobody ever really pulled up for me when Jim Jones needed them to pull up, but I pulled up for everybody. So now I gotta pull up for myself. All the other rhetoric I can't even hear no more," he explained. Jones even added that his feud with Cam'ron, which has heated up in recent months, contributed to his creative process. He takes various shots at him on his diss track "Jomo," the first song on the album.

Jim Jones Unleashes New Album At The Church Steps

Quotable Lyrics:

You told me get back in my bag just like the bottom of some chips

[Via]

