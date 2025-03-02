Shy Glizzy Keeps The Hits Coming With "Free Car"

Shy Glizzy is getting off to a fast start in 2025 after a relatively quiet stretch in 2024. On Friday, he returned with a new single titled, "Free Car," marking his second release of the new year. Geraldo Liive is credited as the producer on the song, which also follows his recent freestyle for "On The Radar." Fans on YouTube have been loving the release. "Song is fire from start to finish [fire emoji]. Got it on repeat play for the past 2 days," one user wrote in the comments section. Another added: "This one is by far the hardest …Straight banger on repeat GG." Others celebrated Glizzy's return and asked for more new music.

It doesn't appear that Shy Glizzy has announced an official music video for the song, nor has he said anything about it being included on a future album. As for opportunities to see him live, it seems that Glizzy hasn't announced any upcoming tour or individual concerts. He's most famous for teaming up with Brent Faiyaz on GoldLink's 2016 single "Crew," for which he earned a Grammy nomination for Best Rap/Sung Performance. He released his latest studio album, Flowers, back in 2023. That same year, he collaborated with NBA YoungBoy on the single, ""Fools Fall N Love." In other music news, Dave Blunts, Ab-Soul, 2hollis, and more have all dropped songs in recent days.

Shy Glizzy "Free Car"

