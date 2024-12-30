Nick Young Hilariously Thanks Santa For Getting D’Angelo Russell Off The Lakers

Nick Young is thrilled to see D'Angelo Russell out of Los Angeles.

Nick Young expressed his excitement at the Los Angeles Lakers moving on from his former teammate, D’Angelo Russell, in a fiery video on social media. The rant comes in the wake of the Lakers trading Russell to the Brooklyn Nets, over the weekend.

"Lakers are moving in the right direction. Oh little D Lo is gone," Young began. "Okay, okay, now we're in motion. I see you, Robert. Robert Pelinka, I see you. Wish we could've got something but you know what? They we're like, "F*ck it. I just can't even look at this n***a no more, man. Give us some Starbucks for free for all year and y'all can have this n***a. Carmel Macchiato and he was gone. Don't you come back. If I see anything about you around L.A. Don't you think of purple. Don't even think of gold, purple, don't wear no gold chain. Like, don't you even think of bringing your ass back here." From there, he joked about asking Santa to get rid of Russell as his Christmas present.

Nick Young & D’Angelo Russell Compete For The Lakers

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 22: D'Angelo Russell #1 and Nick Young #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers pump fists during the second half of the basketball game against Portland Trail Blazers at Staples Center November 22, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Young and Russell have been at odds since the latter's rookie year in the NBA when he secretly recorded Young discussing his relationships with other women in a private conversation together. The NBA vet had been dating Iggy Azalea at the time. Young recently reflected on the incident during an appearance on the Gil’s Arena podcast with former NBA player Gilbert Arenas. “They made me look like the bad vet … For being recorded, I got sent home,” he said, as noted by the New York Post.

Nick Young Goes Off On D’Angelo Russell