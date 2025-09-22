Adrien Broner's drunken escapades continue after the incident on Cam'Ron and Mase's It Is What It Is Podcast. On September 21, viral footage surfaced showing the 35-year-old boxer in a heated confrontation with restaurant staff and police officers over an alleged $2,200 bill.

In the video, Broner, who appeared visibly intoxicated, grew increasingly agitated as staff pressed him about the unpaid tab. Flanked by two officers, he directed a rambling exchange toward the restaurant manager, at one point asking, “Y’all can get a party from me, koo? Why am I bleeding? Y’all taking me or what? I ain’t did nothing. You’ll get your money tomorrow.”

Broner then pulled crumpled cash from his pockets, placing it on the counter in frustration. “Alright, here y’all go. This is all I can give. If y’all don’t want it, take it back, what that is? Give it to them. That’s all I can,” he said.

In another striking moment, he declared, “I ain’t fucked up, my life fucked up. That’s what I’m saying, I don’t do this, bruh… Alright, just take me to jail. He really called the Narcs, bruh.”

Adrien Broner Skips Out On $2200 Tab

The clip has divided fans and observers. Some argue Broner was overwhelmed, pointing to his display of cash and emotional outbursts as signs of a man under immense stress rather than someone willfully dodging payment. Others viewed the incident as yet another example of troubling behavior from a fighter whose career has often been overshadowed by legal problems and personal struggles.

What remains unclear is whether Broner outright refused to pay or if there was a miscommunication regarding the bill. Details on what was ordered, whether partial payment was made, or how the dispute escalated remain in dispute. As with many viral clips, context is missing, leaving the public to piece together the story from fragments.

For Broner, once hailed as boxing’s next big star, the footage adds to a long list of out-of-ring controversies. Whether this latest episode results in legal consequences or fades as another viral headline.