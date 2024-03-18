DD Osama Confronts N3on For Disrespecting His Deceased Brother

Osama warned the popular streamer that they don't come from the same place, whereas N3on offered his sincere apologies.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
N3on DD Osama Dead Brother Hip Hop News

N3on is a pretty popular and controversial name in the streaming world, recently getting unbanned from Kick after his apology to an underage fan he threatened. But that's not all that he's had to answer for as of late, as he was also confronted by rapper DD Osama. The interaction appeared live on the social media personality's stream, in which Osama traveled with his entourage as well. He confronted the content creator for disrespecting his dead brother, which he did by dancing to the Kyle Richh song "Notti Bop." It's overall a pretty ugly and sensitive topic, but one that he still took lightly, and that Notti's brother didn't appreciate.

Not only did N3on disrespect Notti, but also DD Osama himself by calling him a transphobic slur and telling him to "suck his d**k." During their confrontation, the "Baby Wait" MC told the streamer that he doesn't know the streets that Osama is from, and that he's just a "nerd." However, it wasn't a particularly hostile or combative approach, as N3on wanted to offer his sincere apologies and Osama wanted to make him understand why he was wrong and put him in his place. It could've been much worse.

Read More: Fivio Foreign Checks N3on For Calling Him “Bousin” During Stream: Watch

N3on Confronted By DD OSama For Disrespecting Notti

For those unaware with DD Osama, he's been making waves in the Harlem drill scene and the wider culture of New York hip-hop for a couple of years now. Last year, he had some high-profile collaborations such as the Coi Leray-assisted "Upnow" and the recent Luh Tyler collab "Pup." As for N3on, he's been in a lot of drama and controversy for a while, but his profile and viewership remains quite large. If anything, a situation like this is the type of thing that only works in his favor, at least from a popularity perspective.

After all, the streamer has spoken with Antonio Brown and is in beefs or disagreements with plenty of other creators. Overall, hopefully he can learn that he got pretty lucky in this case, and that such disrespect could come back to haunt him. We'll see whether this is a quick learning process. For more news and the latest updates on N3on and DD Osama, stay logged into HNHH.

Read More: N3on Accuses Jack Doherty Of Coercing Underage Girls Into Signing OnlyFans Deals

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
recommended content
dd osama sugarhill ddot baby waitMusicDD Osama And Sugarhill Ddot Are Trending Upward With Aggressive Banger "Baby Wait"
dd osama luh tyler pupMusicDD Osama And Luh Tyler Link Up For "Pup"
Screen Shot 2023-02-18 at 2.34.09 PMMusicCoi Leray Joins Harlem Teen Drill Star DD Osama On "Upnow" Single
HNHHMusicN3on Unbanned From Kick After Apologizing To Underage Fan He Threatened To Dox And Sexually Assault