DD Osama Confronts N3on For Disrespecting His Deceased Brother

N3on is a pretty popular and controversial name in the streaming world, recently getting unbanned from Kick after his apology to an underage fan he threatened. But that's not all that he's had to answer for as of late, as he was also confronted by rapper DD Osama. The interaction appeared live on the social media personality's stream, in which Osama traveled with his entourage as well. He confronted the content creator for disrespecting his dead brother, which he did by dancing to the Kyle Richh song "Notti Bop." It's overall a pretty ugly and sensitive topic, but one that he still took lightly, and that Notti's brother didn't appreciate.

Not only did N3on disrespect Notti, but also DD Osama himself by calling him a transphobic slur and telling him to "suck his d**k." During their confrontation, the "Baby Wait" MC told the streamer that he doesn't know the streets that Osama is from, and that he's just a "nerd." However, it wasn't a particularly hostile or combative approach, as N3on wanted to offer his sincere apologies and Osama wanted to make him understand why he was wrong and put him in his place. It could've been much worse.

N3on Confronted By DD OSama For Disrespecting Notti

For those unaware with DD Osama, he's been making waves in the Harlem drill scene and the wider culture of New York hip-hop for a couple of years now. Last year, he had some high-profile collaborations such as the Coi Leray-assisted "Upnow" and the recent Luh Tyler collab "Pup." As for N3on, he's been in a lot of drama and controversy for a while, but his profile and viewership remains quite large. If anything, a situation like this is the type of thing that only works in his favor, at least from a popularity perspective.

After all, the streamer has spoken with Antonio Brown and is in beefs or disagreements with plenty of other creators. Overall, hopefully he can learn that he got pretty lucky in this case, and that such disrespect could come back to haunt him. We'll see whether this is a quick learning process. For more news and the latest updates on N3on and DD Osama, stay logged into HNHH.

