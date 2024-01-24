Fivio Foreign Checks N3on For Calling Him "Bousin" During Stream: Watch

Fivio Foreign recently teamed up with N3on for a live stream, and as expected, the collab came with its own unique set of challenges. At one point during the stream, for example, N3on referred to the rapper as "bousin." Fivio Foreign proceeded to correct the streamer, who then awkwardly apologized.

"Woah, you've got to call me cousin, bro," Fivio interjected. "Oh sh*t, I just tried to fit in I don't know the terminology, cousin," N3on explained. "Wait that's bad?" Clearly, Fivio didn't take the misstep to heart, simply reminding him not to refer to him as anything other than cousin. "Just call me cousin, bro, that's all. Ain't nothing wrong with the bousins but call me cousin," he said. N3on continued to apologize, insisting that he didn't mean any harm.

Fivio Foreign Tells N3on To Call Him Cousin

After all, Fivio Foreign has made some mistakes of his own in the past, one of which he recalled on Twitter earlier this week. Fans were curious about one of the New York native's lines in "Same 24" with Meek Mill, prompting him to elaborate. “Can I live? All that stupid sh*t I did / I iced out the gang before I iced out my kids,” he rhymes. “I packed out a show before I packed out my fridge. And they sayin’ they need more, that’s some disrespectful sh*t.” According to Fivio, he meant what he said.

"I brought chains for homies b4 I brought kids jewelry," he described. "Dumbest sh*t I ever did." He later took to The Shade Room's comments section, revealing that he's come a long way since those days. "Learned my lesson family first," he commented. What do you think of Fivio Foreign's reaction to N3on calling him "bousin" during their recent livestream? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

