Bb trickz Proves She's Got Undeniable Star Power On "Not a Pretty Girl"

Madrid, Spain has birthed a future musical star, and her name is Bb trickz. Real name Belize Kazi, she's been making a name for herself through her diverse stylistic blend. She plays around with hip-hop bedroom pop, indie, pop, and alternative. In summary, she's a jack of all trades. Bb also presents her music in a very fun and experimental way. That's particularly true when it comes to her lyrics and use of samples. Take for example this single in front of you, "Not a Pretty Girl." Here, she speeds up "Pretty Girl" by Clairo and turns it into a Jersey club/ New York drill-like instrumental. However, there's also shades of indie pop.
The way she's able to pull stuff off like this is truly a talent and will carry Bb trickz a long way. The lyrics on "Not a Pretty Girl" are incredibly sticky and will work their way into your brain. That's true for the opening lines especially. She's feeling super confident and bragging about her good looks and curves. However, to all the men out there, she's for display only. She hammers that point home by teasing the male viewers with a slightly flirtatious music video that was recorded on her laptop in her bedroom. Just keep an eye on Bb trickz for the remainder of 2025. She's already got co-signs from artists on the level of Charli xcx. When she drops a project, its over.
Bb trickz "Not a Pretty Girl"
Quotable Lyrics:
I'm not your pretty girl (What you mean?)
Nada pretty en la city, girl
I'm a mean pretty kitty in the city, girl
Hello Kitty, show your kitty and your titties, girl
Quién diría que haría mis racks siendo silly girl
No me hace falta un OnlyFans, you a silly girl
