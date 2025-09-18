T Savage & Boosie Badazz "Get It In" On New Single

Hailing from Baltimore, T Savage enlisted Boosie Badazz for a menacing and growling new track, "Get It In."

Boosie Badazz may be known more for his rap beefs these days, but he's still putting on new talent like Baltimore's T Savage. The femcee recently enlisted him for the new single "Get It In," which shows off a lot of confrontational energy and menacing deliveries.

First off, Savage leads the track with a steady, focused, and menacing flow that tries its best to make the most out of standard piano lines and hard-hitting trap drums. There's not much lyrically here to speak on beyond some aggressive disses, but the "Owe Me That Puss" MC guests with some funnier and more specific lines in his verse.

Speaking of which, Boosie employs his trademark nasal delivery and more loose flow, and it gives off pretty infectious energy. It's one of his first verses after his Words Of A Real One album came out this August. Seeing the Baton Rouge rapper engage more with his artistry than the headlines is always heartening to experience.

T Savage and Boosie Badazz also share some chemistry on this cut thanks to their similarly confrontational energies. The vocal contrast works pretty well, although we think both artists deserved a better beat to really show off their idiosyncrasies and talents.

Nevertheless, "Get It In" will probably amp you up all the same if this is your style of hip-hop. We'll see what other clap-backs Boosie Badazz has for opps when it comes to his rifts, and what T Savage does next as a bright and boisterous voice.

T Savage & Boosie Badazz – "Get It In"

Quotable Lyrics
I be in Baltimore, I call it Body-more,
From the East to the West, you can catch me by the store,
I got time to get some money, I ain't got time for a h*e,
I'm trying to win, and don't call me your motherf***ing twin

