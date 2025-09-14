Lady London Makes A Promise On New Single "Won't Let You Down"

Lady London recently teamed up with Walmart for The Spark campaign, which takes artists back to the origins of their passions and supports HBCU students and alumni on their journeys. For her new single "Won't Let You Down," she went back to the Howard Theatre in Washington, D.C. for its performance music video, where she used to work backstage while getting her bachelor's degree at Howard University.

The "Is You Krazy?" rapper and singer came through with an R&B slow-burner on here, which still flaunts her focused verse skills. A hanging bass tone, rain patters, sparse ethereal keys, and ghostly background vocals create a pretty moody and languid mood. She sings and raps about keeping her faith, affirming another's faith in her, moving on from hardship and lack of support, and listening rather than speaking.

With other cuts like "Brand New" and some notable features with her peers under her belt, the Bronx native can only go up from here. This Walmart collaboration also included a conversation with Big Daddy Kane, who is one of the legends firmly in her corner. Hopefully there's much more material to come, especially since "Won't Let You Down" shows off more versatility and vulnerability.

We will have to see if this is a direction Lady London continues for upcoming releases or if she will opt for a more varied assortment of her skills and artistic north stars. Either way, it's heartening to see a visual representation of how far she's come on her path.

Lady London – "Won't Let You Down"