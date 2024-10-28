Lady London Is Feeling "Brand New" On Her Latest Single

Lady London's fiery new single is here.

Lady London has returned with a fiery new single titled, "Brand New," featuring production from Hitmaka. Across the two-minute and twenty-three-second track, she raps about feeling brand new and compares herself to her outdated peers. "Wake up a brand new me,” she raps on the chorus, before listing off her new jewelry, new men, and more. Fans in the comments section on YouTube are loving the new single. "Lady London voice just do it for me plus her word play fyeee," the top comment reads. Another fan writes: "It's a BANGER!! Love it, is anyone surprised???!! She always comes thru wit the 'brand new.'"

London got into music after acquiring her BS from Howard University and her Master’s degree from USC. Speaking with HNHH about her career, in 2022, she explained her decision to forego medical school. "I was going to school—I had a ten-year plan for medicine, foolproof. And I started rapping in March 2018. My first video went viral. [It was] 8.7 million views of me rapping in a car, and it’s been up since. So, you just can’t run from destiny, I think," she said at the time. Check out "Brand New" below. It arrives a year after her latest project, S.O.U.L., released to critical acclaim in 2023. Be on the lookout for further updates on Lady London on HotNewHipHop.

Lady London Flexes Her Lyrical Chops On "Brand New"

