Lady London Puts Her Confidence On Display With New Single, "Is You Krazy?"

BY Cole Blake 168 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Lady London "Is You Krazy?"Lady London "Is You Krazy?"
The release of the single, "Is You Krazy?," comes as Lady London is in the early stages of working on a new album.

Lady London has shared her first single of 2025 and fans are loving it. The song, titled "Is You Krazy?," sees London going after her haters with aggressive bars while bragging about her fashion sense and being a trendsetter. In the comments section of the song on YouTube, one fan proclaimed: "She is better than 95% of these other females out here and consistent." Another added: "Why she ain't blow yet? She niceeee. Guess she won't sellout. Cause she definitely shoulda been on top." Fans of the new track will be able to catch London live as she opens for Coco Jones on her upcoming Why Not More? tour, later this year.

Following the new release, Lady London is in the beginning stages of working on a new album. She discussed what fans can expect from the project during an interview with Revolt, last month. "We’re in the early stages. It’s my first album, so I'm taking it really seriously," she said. "I want to represent all facets of me. So, you can expect what you know of me as an artist. I guess you'll also really get to know me a little bit more, as far as prayer and spirituality -- but also that bravado and confidence I hope to portray. It’s going to have different vibes. There’ll be some turn up stuff, some chill stuff, some rap stuff, some reggae-based stuff."

Read More: Lady London Describes Co-Signs From Nas & Busta Rhymes In "On The Come Up"

Lady London "Is You Krazy?"

Quotable Lyrics:

Cop me the Rollie
Cop me the Wraith
When you see me, you copy and paste

Read More: Lady London Is Feeling "Brand New" On Her Latest Single

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Lady London - Brand New Songs Lady London Is Feeling "Brand New" On Her Latest Single 658
Lady-London-On-The-Come-Up-Cover Original Content Lady London Describes Co-Signs From Nas & Busta Rhymes In "On The Come Up" 4.1K
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game Relationships Lauren London Admits She's Still "A Mess" Over Nipsey Hussle's Death While Discussing Her Grieving Process 13.0K
Randy Shropshire/Getty Images Relationships Summer Walker Goes On IG Live To Blast London On Da Track’s Baby Mamas 10.9K