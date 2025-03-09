Lady London Puts Her Confidence On Display With New Single, "Is You Krazy?"

Lady London has shared her first single of 2025 and fans are loving it. The song, titled "Is You Krazy?," sees London going after her haters with aggressive bars while bragging about her fashion sense and being a trendsetter. In the comments section of the song on YouTube, one fan proclaimed: "She is better than 95% of these other females out here and consistent." Another added: "Why she ain't blow yet? She niceeee. Guess she won't sellout. Cause she definitely shoulda been on top." Fans of the new track will be able to catch London live as she opens for Coco Jones on her upcoming Why Not More? tour, later this year.

Following the new release, Lady London is in the beginning stages of working on a new album. She discussed what fans can expect from the project during an interview with Revolt, last month. "We’re in the early stages. It’s my first album, so I'm taking it really seriously," she said. "I want to represent all facets of me. So, you can expect what you know of me as an artist. I guess you'll also really get to know me a little bit more, as far as prayer and spirituality -- but also that bravado and confidence I hope to portray. It’s going to have different vibes. There’ll be some turn up stuff, some chill stuff, some rap stuff, some reggae-based stuff."

Lady London "Is You Krazy?"

Quotable Lyrics: