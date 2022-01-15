Lady London
- RelationshipsBlueface Confuses Lady London & Lola Brooke While Defending Jaidyn Alexis From Former's Shady TweetBlueface's baby mama shared her second single, "Workout," earlier this week.By Hayley Hynes
- Original ContentBig Daddy Kane Wants The Legends To Shine At Essence Festival: On Preserving The Culture, Melle Mel & The Most Important Hip-Hop AlbumAhead of his performance at Essence Festival, Big Daddy Kane discusses the importance of honoring Hip-Hop legends, his appreciation for J. Cole and Conway, and what he hopes hip-hop will accomplish in the next 50 years. By Aron A.
- Original ContentLady London Describes Co-Signs From Nas & Busta Rhymes In "On The Come Up"Lady London joins HNHH for the latest episode of "On The Come Up," where she discusses her dream collab, co-signs from Nas & Busta Rhymes, and more. By Hayley Hynes
- NewsLady London Spits Bars Over Drake & Rick Ross's Beat For "Lemon Pepper Wet"The East Coast-bred rapper tackles the "Lemon Pepper Freestyle" production on her latest project, "Lady Like: The Boss Tape."By Erika Marie
- NewsLady London Freestyles Over Nicki Minaj's "Yikes" On New Album "Lady Like: The Boss Tape"The 13-track project sees appearances from MAKAELA and Dub Aura.By Hayley Hynes