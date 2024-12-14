Marlon Wayans Gives His Hilarious Breakdown Of The Kendrick Lamar & Drake Battle

Wayans had props for both MCs.

Marlon Wayans recently stopped by Big Boy's Neighborhood in Los Angeles and, among many other reflections, he assessed the Kendrick Lamar and Drake rap battle that dominated 2024. First off, he started with some praise for the 6ix God for taking on so many challengers. "But look how many people it took," the entertainer remarked. "This was like he was Thanos and all the Avengers was coming after him. I got to give Drake his credit for standing toe to toe, like, 'Nah, I got something for you, I got something for you, I got something.' Kendrick just slipped through the cracks. Kendrick is just special and different and hit him from an angle that was like therapy. He hit him in the soul, you can't beat that."

Then, Marlon Wayans and Big Boy discussed the success of Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" diss against Drake. Specifically, the radio host commented on all the previous rap beefs they've seen, whereas Wayans described the West Coast banger as a combination of many legendary diss tracks like "Ether" and "No Vaseline." In addition, he commented on how the track "had Bloods crip-walking" to it.

Marlon Wayans Speaks On Kendrick Lamar Versus Drake

Furthermore, Marlon Wayans and Big Boy had a lot of praise for Kendrick Lamar, and also commented on how this is an amazing prelude to K.Dot's Super Bowl halftime show. However, Wayans brought up an important point about how Kendrick's artistry also owes itself to the pioneering of artists like Lil Wayne, who really wanted that halftime slot. "You see the evolution of things that was starting and how they've been applied to this generation," he posited. Also, the actor expressed excitement for however Drake decides to follow up this saga.