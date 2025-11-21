Autopsy Shows Rapper B Green Was Shot 17 Times In The Back, Family Demands Officer’s Arrest

The autopsy results have many questioning the extreme forced that resulted in B Green's death.

New details have come out in the shooting death of Atlanta rapper B Green, and it's sparking outrage across the city. A newly released autopsy confirms that the 44-year-old artist was shot 17 times in the back by an off-duty Atlanta police officer. According to the autopsy, there were zero wounds to the front of his body. For many, including his family, that detail alone raises major questions about why such extreme force was used.

B Green was part of the Duct Tape Entertainment hip-hop collective. He was killed on October 11 behind the Five Paces Inn in Buckhead. The Medical Examiner’s report, obtained by 11Alive, lays out the disturbing findings. The results have pushed his loved ones to call for the immediate arrest of the officer Gerald Walker who pulled the trigger.

Timothy Coleman, B Green’s longtime manager and friend, said he was shocked when he learned the results. “I just couldn’t believe it was 17 times in the back,” he told reporters. “There’s not one shot in the front.” Coleman and others close to B Green say the autopsy proves the rapper was not facing the officer when he was killed.

Family Wants Justice

According to investigators, Officer Walker was working private security at the bar that night. Authorities say there was some kind of disturbance inside the venue before the shooting happened. But people who were with B Green that evening paint a different picture. William Stanley, a friend who accompanied him, said Walker was already standing at the entrance wearing an APD shirt and searching people before they went inside.

The conflicting accounts, combined with the autopsy results, have intensified public pressure on Atlanta officials to take action. Community members, fans, and activists have joined the family in demanding transparency, accountability, and criminal charges.

The investigation remains ongoing. But, many believe this case will only fuel the larger conversation about police violence in Atlanta and beyond.

