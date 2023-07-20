Kylie Jenner Says She Doesn’t Heavily Edit Her Photos Anymore

American socialite Kylie Jenner admitted to doctoring her social media photos in the past. However, she also claims that she no longer does that, preferring to show herself as she truly looks. On a recent episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, Kylie opened up to her sisters, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, about the current beauty standards and their level of influence on the culture. She asked her sisters, “I just feel like we have huge influence, and like, what are we doing with that power? I just see so many young girls on the internet now fully editing [their pictures]. Like, the editing!”

Kylie Jenner fully copped to doing it as well: “I went through that stage too. I feel like I’m in a better place. But other people can instill insecurities in you.” It’s been tough for both the Kardashian and Jenner women to be in the spotlight 24/7/365. All of them get ridiculed for beauty reasons, and Kylie mentions this to her sisters. “I always loved myself. I still love myself,” she said. “One of the biggest misconceptions about me is that I was just this insecure child and I got so much surgery to change my whole face. Which is false. I’ve only gotten fillers, and I don’t want that to be part of my story.”

Kylie Jenner’s Truthful Social Media

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 1: Kylie Jenner is seen at The 2023 Met Gala celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty”on May 1, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by GWR/Star Max/GC Images)

Kylie Jenner owns a beauty company, Kylie Cosmetics, that sells liquid lipstick and lip liner sets, among other cosmetic products. So she knows all about the beauty industry and what people expect of women. She wants to change the entire paradigm, removing these expectations and letting ladies be themselves, especially online. As she continued to say, “Social media has been really interesting for me. I think I’ve just heard every negative possible thing and rumor that anyone could say about me. The more it happens I think you just become stronger and just more numb to it.”

While this is truly an unfortunate take, it’s definitely the truth. Khloe Kardashian, on the other hand, has felt her insecurities grow due to internet trolls. Both growing numb and growing insecure are awful side effects of social media. And when you’re a social media personality, that only drives the criticism more. Thankfully, Kylie has switched to being her full, authentic self, something that she hopes will inspire fans to do the same.

