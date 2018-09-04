Drew Dixon
- Pop Culture"The Breakfast Club" Criticized By Alleged Victim Of Russell Simmons Over Interview"The Breakfast Club" is catching heat after it was shared that they would be interviewing Russell Simmons amid his dozens of allegations of sexual assault.By Erika Marie
- MoviesL.A. Reid Passed On Signing Kanye West & John LegendEXCLUSIVE: "On The Record" explores accusations of sexual assault and misconduct allegedly perpetrated by not only Russell Simmons, by music executive L.A. Reid. According to accuser Drew Dixon, Reid decided to pass on Kanye West and John Legend, two of her artists, because she rejected his advances.By Erika Marie
- TVHBO Claims Russell Simmons' Rape Accusation DocumentaryHBO Max is the official home of "On The Record."By Dominiq R.
- RandomRussell Simmons' Sexual Assault Doc Receives Standing Ovation At Sundance Film FestivalThe documentary accusing Russell Simmons of sexual assault was surprisingly well-received at Sundance. By Dominiq R.
- MusicRussell Simmons's Accusers Detail Alleged Rapes Ahead Of DocumentaryThe ladies didn't hold back when sharing their stories.By Erika Marie
- MoviesOprah Winfrey Backs Out Of Russell Simmons Doc Over "Creative" DifferencesShe issued a formal statement.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureAngela Simmons Addresses Oprah Winfrey's Documentary About Uncle Russell SimmonsThe reality star is standing by her family.By Erika Marie
- Gram50 Cent Shames Oprah For Past Affiliations With Donald Trump & Harvey Weinstein50 Cent is disappointed in Oprah for producing a documentary about Russell Simmons' sexual assault allegations.By Noah C
- GramRussell Simmons Blasts Oprah Winfrey Over Doc, Calls It "Flavor Of Love"It's clear that he isn't happy.By Erika Marie
- Gram50 Cent Accuses Oprah Winfrey Of Targeting Black Men: "No Harvey Weinstein, No Epstein"Oprah is set to make a documentary about Russell Simmons's rape accuser.By Erika Marie
- MusicRussel Simmons Rape Allegations: Drew Dixon Reveals Details Of RapeThe number of women who have come forward against him continues to grow.By Zaynab