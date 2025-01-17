Bobby Brackins Throws It Back To The Late 2000s With The Jeremih & Ray J-Assisted "My Birthday"

The Cali songwriter, producer, and singer shares just his fourth single in four years.

Things haven't been much more productive since then either, as he's only got five records to his name. But with another new year just getting underway maybe Bobby Brackins will break the dry spell. This year in the 2020s decade has seem release a new single at the earliest point yet, so maybe it's a sign. That record is called "My Birthday" and it features two of his frequent collaborators ever, Ray J and Jeremih . It's giving us major late 2000s, early 2010s R&B thanks to its club-friendly vibe and smooth chorus from Jeremih. It's got a catchy instrumental and it's probably our favorite element of the track. The thumping bass, subtle hi-hats, and horn-like hits that follow perfectly with the rhythm all play nicely with one another. Check out Bobby's "My Birthday" below.

Some may know the Oakland, California artist Bobby Brackins most for his songwriting abilities . He's helped pen some hits for acts like DJ Khaled , Ray J , Zendaya, among others. However, for most of the 2010s, he was extremely consistent in dropping his own music. They mostly came in the form of singles, but he does have a considerable number of projects to his name as well. 2014 saw him drop Maxwell Park with fellow Cali natives Ty Dolla $ign and E-40 . Then, in 2016 he came back with To Live For and then 2018 would be the last time we got an LP from Bobby. That would be his sister tape To Kill For . Since then, he's remained pretty quiet and didn't drop anything until 2021 with his solo loosie "stay with her."

