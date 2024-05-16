Billie Eilish Accused Of Biting Kanye West's Listening Party Aesthetic

Billie Eilish's new album HIT ME HARD AND SOFT is due out tonight. It's expected to be one of the biggest pop releases of the year and could become a big deal when next year's award season strikes. Unsurprisingly, she's been teasing the album quite extensively in the past few weeks despite not releasing any singles from the project in advance. One of those promotional events was a listening party she hosted for fans at Barclays Center earlier this week. But the listening party reminded fans of someone else in particular.

Variety shared a video from Billie's newest listening party where she and her brother Finneas dance around stage as her new music plays to the crowd. In the comments, there's one name that keeps coming up, Kanye West. West has been fond of the listening party format for years now dating back to a high-profile trio of shows in the lead up to the release of DONDA. Even before that he once famously combined a debut of his newest fashion line with a listening event for The Life Of Pablo in 2016. It's worth noting that Kanye certainly didn't invent the listening party format but his increased use of it has causes fans to associate it with him. That's why multiple replies to the video accuses Eilish of ripping off West's format. Check out the video and fan reactions to it below.

Read More: Billie Eilish Gets Candid On Her Sexuality And Identity

Billie Eilish's Listening Party Draws Kanye West Comparisons

West's listening parties haven't always gone over well with fans. Earlier this year he performed during Rolling Loud Los Angeles for a special Thursday show. Despite the festival hinting on social media that it would be an actual performance, the event was simply a listening party for the recently released VULTURES 1. Though it was an event packed with guests many fans still bemoaned the lack of an actual performance.

What do you think of Billie Eilish's recent listening party for her new album being compared to West's listening parties? Do you think her event was too similar to some of the VULTURES listening parties West has thrown this year? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Billie Eilish Announces Fortnite Festival Mainstage Concert

[Via]