Brandy Essential Songs

Brandy's essential songs highlight her influence in R&B with iconic tracks like "I Wanna Be Down" and "The Boy Is Mine."

Emerging in the early '90s, Brandy quickly became a defining voice in R&B. She is known for her rich vocal tone and emotional depth. Her career began as a teen sensation with hits showcasing her sound, integrating smooth vocals with relatable lyrics. Further, Brandy's influence extends beyond her music, as she also made significant strides in television and film, cementing her status as a multi-talented artist.

Brandy's self-titled debut album, released in 1994, was certified quadruple Platinum by the RIAA. Her second album, Never Say Never (1998), achieved even greater success, earning a quintuple Platinum certification. Over the decades, Brandy has consistently delivered tracks that resonate with audiences, demonstrating her ability to evolve while staying true to her roots. Her music spans themes of love, heartbreak, empowerment, and growth, making her a relatable figure for fans across generations. Brandy's impact on the music industry is undeniable, with numerous RIAA certifications and multiple platinum albums. Here are five essential songs highlighting the milestones in Brandy's illustrious career and enduring impact on the music industry.

1. "I Wanna Be Down" (1994)

Released in 1994 from her self-titled debut album, "I Wanna Be Down" marked Brandy's debut into the music scene. This track quickly established her as a rising star in the R&B world, featuring lyrics about longing for a deep connection with someone special. The song's relatable themes resonated with young listeners, making it a commercial success.

"I Wanna Be Down" peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 and topped the Billboard Hot R&B Singles chart. The single's success contributed significantly to Brandy's debut album, which achieved quadruple Platinum status by the RIAA. The accompanying music video's casual and approachable style further cemented Brandy's appeal as a relatable and genuine artist. This track remains a fan favorite and a staple of Brandy's live performances, highlighting her early promise and enduring talent.

2. "The Boy Is Mine" With Monica (1998)

Brandy’s “The Boy Is Mine” was dropped in 1998 as part of her Never Say Never album. The track is one of the most successful songs of her career. The powerful duet with Monica struck a chord with listeners because it tells a story about two women fighting over the same man. This song became an instant classic with its undeniable chemistry between Brandy and Monica.

Further, “The Boy Is Mine” reigned supreme on top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart for 13 weeks straight. This also made it one of the greatest-selling singles ever recorded by two women artists. It also won the Grammy Award for Best R&B Performance by Duo or Group with Vocals category. Additionally, this record helped Never Say Never achieve quintuple platinum status, according to RIAA. Moreover, the music video had such an intense confrontation between Brandy and Monica, which contributed greatly towards its success.

3. "Have You Ever?" (1998)

"Have You Ever?" is a standout track from Brandy's second album Never Say Never. The song is a poignant ballad written by Diane Warren and produced by David Foster. It showcases Brandy's vocal maturity and emotional depth. The lyrics express the heartache of unrequited love, making it a relatable anthem for many listeners. Additionally, the song achieved significant commercial success, reaching No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and becoming one of Brandy's most successful singles. It also topped the charts in New Zealand and peaked within the Top 10 in several other countries. The music video, directed by Kevin Bray, further amplified the song's impact with its evocative visuals.

4. "Full Moon" (2002)

"Full Moon" was released in 2002 as the second single from Brandy’s third studio album, Full Moon. The record featured Brandy’s growth as an artist. It was produced by Mike City, who mixed R&B and pop with a futuristic twist. The song's lyrics are about falling in love at first sight during a full moon night, which makes it more romantic and dreamy.

The track performed well commercially, peaking at No. 18 on the Billboard Hot 100 and reaching No. 16 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. Internationally, "Full Moon" had success, too, entering the Top 40 in countries like UK, Belgium, and France, among others. Chris Robinson directed the music video showing Brandy being lost in her thoughts while attending a party. Overall, this hit further established Brandy as one of the leading voices in contemporary R&B.

5. "Right Here (Departed)" (2008)

"Right Here (Departed)" was released in 2008 as the lead single from Brandy's fifth studio album, Human. Written by Rodney "Darkchild" Jerkins and The Writing Camp members, it marked Brandy's return to the music scene after a four-year hiatus. The track's lyrics convey themes of unwavering support and love, reflecting Brandy's personal experiences and growth.