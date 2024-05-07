Drake Trolled With Disrespectful GoFundMe's Amid Kendrick Lamar Beef

New Look Wireless Festival - Day 1
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 03: Drake performs on day 1 of the New Look Wireless Festival at Finsbury Park on July 3, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Fans can be pretty ruthless.

Drake is currently in the midst of a pretty brutal feud with Kendrick Lamar. Overall, fans believe Kendrick is the official winner in all of this. "Meet The Grahams" was a massive gut punch, however, "Not Like Us" was a real knockout blow. It is a catchy track that sees Drake and his entire OVO crew being accused of pedophilia and predatory behavior. This is the last thing Drake needed, and at this point, it seems like he is throwing in the towel. However, Kendrick still has to answer for some things that were laid out in "Family Matters" and "The Heart Part 6."

That said, now that fans have decided that Kendrick is the winner, the Drizzy haters are out in full force. Subsequently, this has led to a whole lot of trolling on social media. For instance, according to TMZ, multiple Drake-related GoFundMes have popped up over the last few days. Many of them are declaring the artist as "finished," while looking to raise funds for a funeral. Moreover, there are some who are making Kendrick-related GoFundMe pages, with the intent of getting him more studio time. As if he needs money for that?

Drake x Kendrick Continues To Cut Deep

INDIO, CA - APRIL 15: Drake performs on the Coachella stage during day 2 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Weekend 1) at the Empire Polo Club on April 15, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella)

Some of the names for these fundraisers include "Support Kendrick Lamar's Studio Time for the Ultimate Diss T;" "Join the Love Fund for Drake's Send-Off;" "RIP Drake(champagnepapi): Fans Unite in Grief." At this point, GoFundMe is looking to take some of these down as they go against the website's terms of service. Having said all of that, this just goes to show that fans love to take things too far when their favorites are involved.

Let us know what you think of these tactics from the Drake haters, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that things are going way too far now? Is there such a thing as a "line" when it comes to rap beef? If this is all, indeed, over...who do you think came away as the winner? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

