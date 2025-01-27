DJ Akademiks Viciously Replies To Freddie Gibbs' "B*tch" Tweet By Taunting Him Over Ex

DJ Akademiks put himself in the crosshairs of many after posing very alarming questions to a minor during a livestream. NourGxd, a 15-year-old content creator, was left all by his lonesome to defend himself against a barrage of sexually related scenarios. He was extremely dismissive and did his best to signal that he was not comfortable. However, Akademiks and a few other older guys persisted. The internet tore the hip-hop media figure apart, accusing him of grooming NourGxd. At first, he did not take any accountability. He went absolutely berserk and painted himself in an even more negative light. He has since apologized, claiming he will do better for himself and his followers.

But some are letting DJ Akademiks off the hook, including NourGxd, Meek Mill, and Freddie Gibbs as of most recently. The latter replied with a low effort but effective message on X writing, "b****." If you follow the Indiana rapper and Ak, you most likely are aware of their nasty history. It began about four years ago after Gibbs labeled Jeezy (his former label boss) "irrelevant" and its continued ever since. Both gentlemen have taken plenty of jabs at one another, with Ak constantly bringing up his past relationships.

DJ Akademiks Gets Freddie Gibbs' To Respond

After the Alfredo co-creator sent that tweet, some folks were predicting that Ak would eventually respond. Sure enough, he did earlier today on a stream and reminded the MC about his turbulent relationship with ex-girlfriend and adult film star, Destini Creams. If you remember, Gibbs allegedly ghosted her after she told him that she was pregnant. Following that, she went on to expose him with photo of him spreading his buttocks on Valentine's Day after he showed of his new boo.

If you're wondering, that's how the "Spreadie Gibbs" nickname came about. In the clip though, Akademiks taunts Gibbs over the fact that she admitted to having sex with someone for work during her pregnancy. He then took things a step further by saying she wanted to link with him and that he was going to rub her belly and talk to the baby. "I bought a stethoscope off Amazon. I don't even know if that's how you even hear the baby heartbeat n****." He continued, "And I was gonna try to talk to your baby. Tell him, 'Hey Freddie Jr. Your father's in the real world and he's a b****." He stood by his disrespectful comments by claiming that Freddie said he wanted him to die, so it's all okay. Sheesh... this just keeps getting uglier.